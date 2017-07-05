Senators Manchin and Capito to host U...

Senators Manchin and Capito to host U.S. Energy Secretary

55 min ago

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will be in the Mountain State Thursday to tour the Longview Power Plant in Maidsville and the National Energy Technology Laboratory near Morgantown. Perry will be accompanied by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and U.S. Representative David McKinley, who invited him to West Virginia to examine their energy facilities.

Morgantown, WV

