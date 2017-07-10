Marshall social work student accepted to WV Summer Policy Institute

Cassi Heib of the Marshall University College of Health Professions has been chosen to attend the inaugural West Virginia Summer Policy Institute, which will take place at West Virginia University in Morgantown later this month. Heib, a 28 year-old graduate student in Marshall's Department of Social Work, developed a policy to address vicarious trauma in first responders, according to Paula Rymer, assistant professor of social work.

