Justice appoints Greenbrier COO and one other to WVU Board of Governors
The two latest appointments to the West Virginia University Board of Governors will come from the southern part of the state. Governor Jim Justice appointed Charleston-based attorney Timothy C. Bailey to a full four-year term to replace outgoing Board member and Morgantown businesswoman Diane Lewis, who was ineligible for reappointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice was served
|3 hr
|Life
|1
|WVU Co-ed Murders 1970
|4 hr
|Machete
|4
|Haunted Places
|15 hr
|darkiliner
|1
|Joe Prichard
|15 hr
|brad s
|5
|Jessica Hamilton 19 year old
|Tue
|sperm donor
|5
|Visiting wvu, marshall, and uk for next year . ...
|Mon
|Lenny
|23
|another shooting spree in huntington. mu footba...
|Jul 2
|Brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC