Justice appoints Greenbrier COO and one other to WVU Board of Governors

The two latest appointments to the West Virginia University Board of Governors will come from the southern part of the state. Governor Jim Justice appointed Charleston-based attorney Timothy C. Bailey to a full four-year term to replace outgoing Board member and Morgantown businesswoman Diane Lewis, who was ineligible for reappointment.

