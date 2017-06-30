Heller, Smith take on larger roles at...

Heller, Smith take on larger roles at Camden Clark Medical Center

As changes are occurring in the leadership at Camden Clark Medical Center, new leaders are emerging, including Sean Smith as the new vice president of operations. With the announced departure of Camden Clark President and CEO David McClure at the end of the year and a change in the duties for Camden Clark's Vice President of Human Resources Tom Heller, others are stepping up to more prominent leadership positions at the center.

