D&E's Porterfield to sign books

James Porterfield, director of the Center for Railway Tourism at Davis & Elkins College, will comment on and sign copies of his book 'Dining by Rail' at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, located at 2814 University Town Center in Morgantown, from 1-2 p.m. on July 8. ELKINS - James Porterfield, director of the Center for Railway Tourism at Davis & Elkins ... (more)

