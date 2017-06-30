D&E's Porterfield to sign books

James Porterfield, director of the Center for Railway Tourism at Davis & Elkins College, will comment on and sign copies of his book 'Dining by Rail' at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, located at 2814 University Town Center in Morgantown, from 1-2 p.m. on July 8. ELKINS - James Porterfield, director of the Center for Railway Tourism at Davis & Elkins ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.