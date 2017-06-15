WVU students disciplined for cheating via Apple watches
During West Virginia University's 2017 Spring Semester, an undisclosed number of students were caught using Apple Watches to cheat on a freshman chemistry exam. In a previous interview with the Daily Athenaeum, Mark Schraf, a WVU chemistry teaching instructor, said the students who had the watches took the wristbands off and held them in the palms of their hands so they weren't noticeable to professors and teachers' assistants in the room.
