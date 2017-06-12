WVU Emissions Researchers Help Addres...

WVU Emissions Researchers Help Address Automotive Industry and...

1 hr ago

Researchers at West Virginia University have long studied emissions from diesel vehicles to provide independent data about emissions performance both in the laboratory and on the road, as well as provide technology demonstration, other research and design support. The most recent study from WVU's Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions measured oxides of nitrogen emissions, or NOx, from five Fiat Chrysler vehicles in real-world and laboratory tests.

