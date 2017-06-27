West Virginia picks up commitment from top tight end target TJ Ivy
Dana Holgorsen's Best Week Ever continues today as the Mountaineers just picked up a verbal commitment from a tight end at the top of their wishlist. Marist High School's TJ Ivy announced his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers today on Twitter with a special video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Dennis
|4,145
|Visiting wvu, marshall, and uk for next year . ...
|1 hr
|Herd 91
|12
|Martin trash (Jul '16)
|Tue
|My my my
|14
|2 neo only regular sat
|Mon
|bigblack304
|1
|Wvwho has a steroid junkie at QB
|Mon
|Fred
|7
|Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi...
|Mon
|Shocktart
|16
|WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16)
|Jun 24
|Remind Us
|77
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC