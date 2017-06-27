West Virginia picks up commitment fro...

West Virginia picks up commitment from top tight end target TJ Ivy

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Smoking Musket

Dana Holgorsen's Best Week Ever continues today as the Mountaineers just picked up a verbal commitment from a tight end at the top of their wishlist. Marist High School's TJ Ivy announced his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers today on Twitter with a special video.

