Teen valedictorian battles cancer while working as an EMT

23 hrs ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - After graduating valedictorian of the Gilmer County High School Class of 2017, Tyler Moore, 18, is spending his summer as an emergency medical technician in his hometown of Glenville before he begins studying to be a doctor.

