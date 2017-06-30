Teachers head back to the classroom this summer
The West Virginia Center for Professional Development hosted educators across the Eastern Panhandle for the Advanced Placement Summer Institute Tuesday at Musselman High School. Advanced placement is a highly regarded program sponsored by the College Board.
