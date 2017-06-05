Students Visit West Virginia Universi...

Students Visit West Virginia University Arboretum

When Zach Fowler, Class of 1997 at Tyler Consolidated High School, was a student in Mr. Joe Griffith's Advanced Biology class and learned his first Latin names for a tree, he never dreamed that it would one day lead to his being selected as the Director of the Core Arboretum, located next to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. He is now Doctor Zach Fowler, and he recently hosted a visit to the Arboretum by some of Mr. Griffith's biology students, where they looked at various trees and the many ephemeral spring wildflowers in bloom at the time.

