Struggling giraffe in Maryland gets plasma from Ohio donor

The Maryland Zoo says in a statement that the male giraffe, born on June 15, wasn't nursing. Zookeepers were giving the unnamed calf colostrum supplements to get antibodies normally provided by mother's milk.

