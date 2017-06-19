Struggling giraffe in Maryland gets plasma from Ohio donor
The Maryland Zoo says in a statement that the male giraffe, born on June 15, wasn't nursing. Zookeepers were giving the unnamed calf colostrum supplements to get antibodies normally provided by mother's milk.
