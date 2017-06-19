Singer-songwriter Michael Cerveris re...

Singer-songwriter Michael Cerveris returns to Mountain Stage and his native West Virginia.

Two-time Tony Award-winner and accomplished singer-songwriter Michael Cerveris returns to Mountain Stage , recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. A native of Huntington, W.Va., Cerveris grew up in a very artistic family with a professional dancer for a mother and a professor of music and community-theater performer for a father.

