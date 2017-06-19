Shaffer Named Third Team All-American

Shaffer Named Third Team All-American

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. University of Maryland right-handed pitcher Brian Shaffer was named a National Baseball Writers Association Third Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

