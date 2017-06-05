Ritchie County man allegedly shot wife as she drove
A preliminary hearing is slated for Monday, June 12, for a Ritchie County man accused of trying to kill his wife. William Michael Lamb, 47, of 25212 Staunton Turnpike, Smithville, is in custody at the North Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond following his arrest Friday on two charges of attempted murder.
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Price
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|RSM
|4,214
|More gang related violence ravages Huntington.
|11 hr
|Smile Wide
|4
|Dayna TS backpage
|18 hr
|Bub69x
|1
|New facts about co-ed murders! Murderer among us?
|Mon
|Sherry Ribert
|1
|Belk Closing in Mall
|Mon
|Le Shield
|2
|Maryland Baseball
|Jun 3
|Coach Huggins
|4
