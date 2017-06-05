Ritchie County man allegedly shot wif...

Ritchie County man allegedly shot wife as she drove

A preliminary hearing is slated for Monday, June 12, for a Ritchie County man accused of trying to kill his wife. William Michael Lamb, 47, of 25212 Staunton Turnpike, Smithville, is in custody at the North Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond following his arrest Friday on two charges of attempted murder.

