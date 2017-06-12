REPORT: University of Miami quarterba...

REPORT: University of Miami quarterback Jack Allison transferring to West Virginia after all

Former University of Miami quarterback Jack Allison will now be enrolling at West Virginia after initially electing to go the JUCO route, according to Mike Casazza of the Charleston Gazette-Mail. A twist with former Miami QB Jack Allison.

