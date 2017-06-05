Postings for June 1

Thursday Jun 1

The West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services invites West Virginia artists with disabilities to enter the 2017 West Virginia Diversifying Perspectives Art Contest and Exhibition. This fourth annual event will feature original artwork created by people with disabilities.

