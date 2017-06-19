Plasma infusion helps giraffe at Mary...

Plasma infusion helps giraffe at Maryland Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

The Maryland Zoo partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to provide additional support to the male giraffe calf born at The Maryland Zoo. "The first 48 hours after birth is the critical time for giraffe calves to get the antibodies from mother's milk, or in our case, the colostrum supplement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16) 9 hr highlander609 76
Chuggins only has TWO final four appearances in... 9 hr highlander609 7
Kayla backpage 20 hr Ano 14
Martin trash (Jul '16) 21 hr Muder 12
Wvwho has a steroid junkie at QB Thu Bob Huggins 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Fairlady 4,142
put pa system in my car and i fart into the mic Wed Farty 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC