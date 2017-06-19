Plasma infusion helps giraffe at Maryland Zoo
The Maryland Zoo partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to provide additional support to the male giraffe calf born at The Maryland Zoo. "The first 48 hours after birth is the critical time for giraffe calves to get the antibodies from mother's milk, or in our case, the colostrum supplement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|highlander609
|76
|Chuggins only has TWO final four appearances in...
|9 hr
|highlander609
|7
|Kayla backpage
|20 hr
|Ano
|14
|Martin trash (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|Muder
|12
|Wvwho has a steroid junkie at QB
|Thu
|Bob Huggins
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Fairlady
|4,142
|put pa system in my car and i fart into the mic
|Wed
|Farty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC