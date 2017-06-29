Mother charged in baby's death
State police in Monongalia County have charged a mother in connection with the September 2016 death of her seven-month-old child. Julie Elizabeth Porreca, 18, of Morgantown, is in the North Central Regional Jail on charges of child neglect result in injury or death.
