Mother charged in baby's death

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: West Virginia Metro

State police in Monongalia County have charged a mother in connection with the September 2016 death of her seven-month-old child. Julie Elizabeth Porreca, 18, of Morgantown, is in the North Central Regional Jail on charges of child neglect result in injury or death.

