Monongalia County murder trial postponed until September
Baker-Moore, 22, of Morgantown, was arrested last August following the shooting death of Brian Green near the Dollar General Store on High Street in Morgantown. Witnesses told police Green and another man were fighting in an alley when Baker-Moore fired multiple rounds, striking both men.
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Price
|43 min
|Curious
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|RSM
|4,214
|More gang related violence ravages Huntington.
|7 hr
|Smile Wide
|4
|Dayna TS backpage
|13 hr
|Bub69x
|1
|New facts about co-ed murders! Murderer among us?
|Mon
|Sherry Ribert
|1
|Belk Closing in Mall
|Mon
|Le Shield
|2
|Maryland Baseball
|Jun 3
|Coach Huggins
|4
