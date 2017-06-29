Medical cannabis board members named

Medical cannabis board members named

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health announced Thursday the people who will examine and recommend laws regarding medical cannabis. "The Board is part of a transparent and accountable process critical to ensuring a comprehensive system that will help citizens suffering from debilitating diseases like cancer," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, board member and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin trash (Jul '16) 48 min Thief 15
petition julia out! 1 hr Goobers Pile 23
near glenville 2 hr Concerned neighbor 20
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr barron 4,154
Raccoon run road 3 hr Traveling man 3
Kanes 5 hr Frank Castle 18
2 neo only regular sat Wed EducatedMan 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC