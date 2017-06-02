Maryland prisoner arrested after high-speed chase
David William Schultz, 30, of Temple Hills, Md., was serving 18 years for armed robbery. He escaped from custody of the Popular Hill Pre-Release Unit, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Weepy
|4,205
|Kayla backpage
|4 hr
|Anon
|10
|Why is Heather Bresch not held accountable for ... (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|cowbird
|66
|Maryland Baseball
|Wed
|Larry
|1
|Hookers (Feb '12)
|May 30
|Peter Goesinher
|18
|Rest in peace Sonny Randle. 1936-2017
|May 30
|UncleCracker
|2
|Gabby from the springhill
|May 29
|Allen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC