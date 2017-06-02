Manchin, Capito approve of Trump pulling US out of Paris accord
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reiterated their support of President Donald Trump pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement during separate appearances Friday on MetroNews "Talkline."
