Manchin, Capito approve of Trump pulling US out of Paris accord

Friday Jun 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reiterated their support of President Donald Trump pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement during separate appearances Friday on MetroNews "Talkline."

