Just a distraction

Just a distraction

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

After weeks of controversy and frustration, West Virginia legislators returned to the Capitol Monday for another attempt at passing a state budget, along with a package of taxes to support it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belk Closing in Mall 56 min Born to Shop 3
Disgustingly liberal universities 4 hr Cheri 1
Farted in a taxi blamed driver 4 hr Jake 1
Joe Prichard Thu Business-JustNotY... 1
Farted on elevator and blamed a kid Thu Jake 1
Mariah on backpage Wed Bub69x 1
Jimmy Price Tue Curious 1
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC