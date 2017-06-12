in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

Robert M. Bastress, Jr., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John R. Teare, Jr., Spilman, Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This appeal arises from a petition filed in the Circuit Court of Mason County seeking authorization to disinter the remains of Chester Howard West, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient, and bury him with full military honors at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument located within the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia . Hershel Woodrow Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, filed the petition for Mr. West to be recognized as a recipient of the highest award a citizen can receive for bravery and valor.

