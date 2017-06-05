Gastar Exploration Inc v. Contraguerro
William M. Herlihy, Esq., Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Matthew P. Heiskell, Esq., Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for Gastar Exploration, Inc. Jeremy M. McGraw, Esq., James G. Bordas, Jr., Esq., James G. Bordas, III, Esq., James B. Stoneking, Esq., Bordas & Bordas, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia, Counsel for Joyce Contraguerro, et al. Mychal S. Schulz, Esq., Matthew Casto, Esq., Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir, P.C., Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for PPG Industries, Inc. Ancil G. Ramey, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, Huntington, West Virginia, W. Henry Lawrence, Esq., Allison J. Farrell, Esq., Lauren A. Williams, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Bridgeport, West Virginia, Counsel for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association George A. Patterson, III, Esq., John W. Woods, III, Esq., Bowles Rice LLP, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi...
|16 hr
|Genny
|1
|Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|Pamcheryl
|51
|Farted on your mom and blamed your mom
|16 hr
|Jake
|2
|Farted on a baby. Blamed the mom.
|16 hr
|Jake
|1
|Belk Closing in Mall
|23 hr
|Born to Shop
|3
|Disgustingly liberal universities
|Fri
|Cheri
|1
|Farted in a taxi blamed driver
|Fri
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC