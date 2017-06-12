Gas prices look to hold fairly steady...

Gas prices look to hold fairly steady for W.Va. summer driving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

MORGANTOWN, W.Va . - An oil industry analyst believes the price of gasoline is going to stay about where it is for the duration of the summer and could drop by the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin trash (Jul '16) 3 hr Muder 10
Martin Muder 3 hr Muder 1
WVU Co-ed Murders 1970 6 hr Mike420 1
Leigha on backpage 7 hr Bub69x 1
Visiting Morgantown during the school semester 20 hr Undefined 8
Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi... Sun Brohm 3
Adrienne zeni Sat truth 3
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC