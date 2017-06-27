Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver TJ Simmons transferring to West Virginia
Stop me if you've heard this one before: the West Virginia Mountaineers have landed another transfer from an elite Power 5 program. University of Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver TJ Simmons announced earlier this morning on Twitter that he'll be making the move to Morgantown to continue his football career.
