Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver TJ Simmons transferring to West Virginia

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Smoking Musket

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the West Virginia Mountaineers have landed another transfer from an elite Power 5 program. University of Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver TJ Simmons announced earlier this morning on Twitter that he'll be making the move to Morgantown to continue his football career.

