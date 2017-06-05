Face of Defense: College Student Earn...

Face of Defense: College Student Earns Top Grade in Gunnery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Wearing a tactical vest almost as big as she is, Army Spc. Allison Clevenger almost disappears into all the computers and equipment in the back of the Stryker M1135 nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance vehicle that she rides in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adrienne zeni 5 hr truth 3
Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi... 12 hr Farty 2
Farted on your mom and blamed your mom 12 hr Farty 3
Farted in nursery blamed nurse 12 hr Farty 1
Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11) Fri Pamcheryl 51
Farted on a baby. Blamed the mom. Fri Jake 1
Belk Closing in Mall Fri Born to Shop 3
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC