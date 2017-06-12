Dan Ryan Builders Inc v. Crystal Ridg...

Dan Ryan Builders Inc v. Crystal Ridge Development Inc Lang Brothers...

DAN RYAN BUILDERS, INC., Third-Party Plaintiff Below, Petitioner v. CRYSTAL RIDGE DEVELOPMENT, INC., LANG BROTHERS, INC., AND ROBERT S. LANG, Third-Party Defendants Below, Respondents Avrum Levicoff, Esq., Julie A. Brennan, Esq., The Levicoff Law Firm, P.C., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Counsel for the Petitioner Tiffany R. Durst, Esq., Nathaniel D. Griffith, Esq., Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe, PLLC, Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondents Crystal Ridge Development, Inc.; Lang Brothers, Inc.; and Robert S. Lang Frank E. Simmerman, Jr., Esq., Chad L. Taylor, Esq., Frank E. Simmerman, III, Esq., Simmerman Law Office, PLLC, Clarksburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent Horner Brothers Engineers This case arises out of the construction of a residential community called "Crystal Ridge" on an empty 70-acre tract in Harrison County, West Virginia.

