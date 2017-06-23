COMMENTARY: West Virginians' resilien...

COMMENTARY: West Virginians' resiliency made me a West Virginian

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Despite having lived in the state for nearly 9 years, having lived in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Summersville, later Fairmont, and now Morgantown again, I never considered myself a West Virginian. It was my adopted home, but for how long? No journalist can ever answer that, especially working in a smaller market; especially serving a community far away what is considered "home."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Visiting wvu, marshall, and uk for next year . ... 4 hr Meghyn 1
2 neo only regular sat 7 hr bigblack304 1
Wvwho has a steroid junkie at QB 13 hr Fred 7
Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi... 15 hr Shocktart 16
Martin trash (Jul '16) Sun About time 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jun 24 Wotan 4,142
WVAQ/Kevin Connoley show cancelled? (Aug '16) Jun 24 Remind Us 77
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC