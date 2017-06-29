Coal industry says stability is good news
A new report foresees stabilization of West Virginia's coal industry over the next 15 or so years, but then a period of production decline to below 80 million tons after 2030. That kind of prediction means coal remains a vital and competitive component of West Virginia's economy years into the future, Coal Association vice president Chris Hamilton said at a forum Thursday at the state Culture Center.
