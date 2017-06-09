33 charged in West Virginia in oxycodone trafficking
Federal authorities in northern West Virginia have charged 33 people following an investigation into the illicit distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. According to prosecutors, the 129-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that the group from Michigan and West Virginia conspired to operate the trafficking ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrienne zeni
|2 hr
|truth
|3
|Marshall students lip sync song steal my sunshi...
|9 hr
|Farty
|2
|Farted on your mom and blamed your mom
|9 hr
|Farty
|3
|Farted in nursery blamed nurse
|9 hr
|Farty
|1
|Any complaints about Wedgewood Family Practice? (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Pamcheryl
|51
|Farted on a baby. Blamed the mom.
|Fri
|Jake
|1
|Belk Closing in Mall
|Fri
|Born to Shop
|3
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC