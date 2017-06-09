33 charged in West Virginia in oxycod...

33 charged in West Virginia in oxycodone trafficking

Federal authorities in northern West Virginia have charged 33 people following an investigation into the illicit distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. According to prosecutors, the 129-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that the group from Michigan and West Virginia conspired to operate the trafficking ring.

