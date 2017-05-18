WVU Professor's Patented System Could Save Lives and Make Cities More ...

MORGANTOWN, W.Va - Fear of the "Big One," a magnitude 8.0 or greater earthquake, has been fodder for cinema and amusement park rides for decades, but the reality could be devastating for communities who are unprepared for that rare rupture or even weaker, but more common, lower-magnitude tremors. West Virginia University professor Hota GangaRao and Praveen Majjigapu, a Ph.D. student in civil engineering , have developed a system that will increase the strength and endurance of structures in earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other large blasts, helping communities prevent catastrophe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.