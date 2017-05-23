WVU Experts: Federal Budget Cuts Undermine Investing in Innovation, Future Economy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - Experts at West Virginia University say that innovation is required for the future economy and National Endowment for the Humanities grant funding is a vital for the research that will develop innovative ideas that add to our quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 min
|Wotan
|4,203
|South Park...the next SUNNYSIDE?
|1 hr
|Greenmont Girl
|3
|Asian massage?
|1 hr
|Dean
|1
|Jevon Carter
|2 hr
|Freddy
|7
|trump - making america great again!!!
|Tue
|Joe d
|14
|Lacy from backpage
|Mon
|HeavyB
|5
|Kayla backpage
|May 22
|curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC