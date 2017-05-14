With WVU's Arnold Hall closing, longtime worker moving down the street
Following weekend commencement ceremonies, the WVU campus in Morgantown is almost empty and one of the oldest residence halls on campus soon will be too. The university has closed Arnold Hall on the downtown campus for good as one employee has to say goodbye to the family she has known for 23 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Nancy
|4,146
|Jessica Hamilton 19 year old
|20 hr
|curious
|1
|Cheating wives
|Sat
|Truckstop
|12
|Why are there Weston threads on the Morgantown ...
|Sat
|Truckstop
|3
|unhealthy heights
|Sat
|Truckstop
|1
|Penn State baseball
|May 11
|Joe d
|5
|trump - making america great again!!!
|May 9
|Undefined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC