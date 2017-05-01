West Virginia Regional Jail and Corre...

West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority v. Shane Marcum

Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, Benjamin Freeman, Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Petitioner Paul M. Stroebel, Stroebel & Johnson, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Respondent Leah Perry Macia, West Virginia Regional, Jail Authority, Petitioner Vincent Trivelli, Morgantown, West Virginia, Attorney for Amicus Curiae, Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, John H. Boothroyd, Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Division of Corrections David Allen Barnette, Vivian H. Basdekis, Jackson Kelly, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Broadcasters' Association The Petitioner in this matter, the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority brought this appeal from an order of the Circuit ... (more)

