West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority v. Shane Marcum
Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, Benjamin Freeman, Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Petitioner Paul M. Stroebel, Stroebel & Johnson, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Respondent Leah Perry Macia, West Virginia Regional, Jail Authority, Petitioner Vincent Trivelli, Morgantown, West Virginia, Attorney for Amicus Curiae, Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, John H. Boothroyd, Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Division of Corrections David Allen Barnette, Vivian H. Basdekis, Jackson Kelly, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Broadcasters' Association The Petitioner in this matter, the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority brought this appeal from an order of the Circuit ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LC deputy Z.M. Lopez
|5 min
|Holster sniffer
|2
|City of Weston officials
|45 min
|Southern Transplant
|6
|Praise the Lord the Fire Levy Failed (May '16)
|2 hr
|jonnyreb
|23
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|Chant Floyd
|10 hr
|truth is
|7
|Backpage (May '16)
|18 hr
|Bruce Jenner
|3
|What is the number zero?
|Mon
|Sammi Jo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC