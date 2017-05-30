Smay to be ordained a transitional de...

Smay to be ordained a transitional deacon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Seminarian Martin Smay will be ordained a transitional deacon by Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 3. Priests, deacons and religious of the diocese as well as Smay's family and friends will gather for the ordination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Heather Bresch not held accountable for ... (Jul '08) 7 hr cowbird 66
Kayla backpage Wed curious 9
Maryland Baseball Wed Larry 1
Hookers (Feb '12) May 30 Peter Goesinher 18
Rest in peace Sonny Randle. 1936-2017 May 30 UncleCracker 2
Gabby from the springhill May 29 Allen 4
Asian massage? May 28 Lee Harvey Oddball 5
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC