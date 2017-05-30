Purdum case bound over to grand jury

Purdum case bound over to grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A Randolph County man accused of running over another man, causing him to be life-flighted to a Morgantown hospital because of his injuries, waived his preliminary hearing Monday in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More gang related violence ravages Huntington. 1 hr Cynthia 1
Maryland Baseball 2 hr wondering 3
Kayla backpage 2 hr curious 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Bert 4,207
Why is Heather Bresch not held accountable for ... (Jul '08) Thu cowbird 66
Hookers (Feb '12) May 30 Peter Goesinher 18
Rest in peace Sonny Randle. 1936-2017 May 30 UncleCracker 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC