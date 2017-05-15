Prof. Svend Holsoe, First Director of...

Prof. Svend Holsoe, First Director of DePauw's African Studies Program, Dies at Age 78

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Svend E. Holsoe, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Delaware and a member of the DePauw University faculty from 1967-70, died May 4 at a hospital in Philadelphia. A noted expert on Liberia, he was 78 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Jake 4,153
Jessica Hamilton 19 year old 9 hr B Jenner 2
Cheating wives 16 hr Love wives 13
Why are there Weston threads on the Morgantown ... May 13 Truckstop 3
unhealthy heights May 13 Truckstop 1
Penn State baseball May 11 Joe d 5
trump - making america great again!!! May 9 Undefined 5
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC