Prof. Svend Holsoe, First Director of DePauw's African Studies Program, Dies at Age 78
Svend E. Holsoe, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Delaware and a member of the DePauw University faculty from 1967-70, died May 4 at a hospital in Philadelphia. A noted expert on Liberia, he was 78 years old.
