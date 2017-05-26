Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC Named Fir...

Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC Named First Motor Trend Certified Dealer in West Virginia

Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC has been selected to be the first dealership in West Virginia able to certify its pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MOTOR TREND Certified designation. MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded, and backed by a MOTOR TREND Certified seal of approval, plus comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare.

