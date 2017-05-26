Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC Named First Motor Trend Certified Dealer in West Virginia
Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC has been selected to be the first dealership in West Virginia able to certify its pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MOTOR TREND Certified designation. MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded, and backed by a MOTOR TREND Certified seal of approval, plus comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump - making america great again!!!
|5 hr
|charlie dont surf
|15
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Matt Kelly
|4,219
|Asian massage?
|22 hr
|God
|3
|backage girls?? (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|Make Amerikkka Ra...
|8
|Jevon Carter
|22 hr
|Joe s
|11
|Bartlett House Shelter Abuses in Morgantown, WV (Apr '14)
|Thu
|BEARSBEARSBEARS
|28
|Rest in peace Sonny Randle. 1936-2017
|Wed
|Herd 91
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC