Mylan union workers receive "best and...

Mylan union workers receive "best and final" contract offer

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Union workers at Mylan in Morgantown are expected to vote on a second contract proposal on Friday after rejecting a former proposal in April. Members of the United Steel Workers Local 8-957 reportedly turned down the first contract in a 1,144 to 200 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the number zero? 4 hr Bill j 20
Why are there Weston threads on the Morgantown ... 8 hr Townie 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 14 hr Bigjohn8 4,093
Backpage (May '16) Tue Bruce Jenner 3
Ian Ganzer...bi-curious? May 1 Charlesyork 1
wvaq Apr 29 E Neffs E Neff 3
Adrienne zeni Apr 28 Bruce Jenner 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC