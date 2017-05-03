Mylan union workers receive "best and final" contract offer
Union workers at Mylan in Morgantown are expected to vote on a second contract proposal on Friday after rejecting a former proposal in April. Members of the United Steel Workers Local 8-957 reportedly turned down the first contract in a 1,144 to 200 vote.
