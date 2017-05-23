Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill perform live on Mountain Stage .
Two of the finest players of Irish music in the world, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill return to Mountain Stage , recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. With Hayes on the effervescent fiddle and Cahill taking a sparse, neo-traditional approach with his guitar, the two world-class musicians reshape the classic mode of jigs, reels and airs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jevon Carter
|11 hr
|WVU Fan
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Chris
|4,201
|trump - making america great again!!!
|13 hr
|Joe d
|14
|Lacy from backpage
|Mon
|HeavyB
|5
|Kayla backpage
|Mon
|curious
|8
|Jessica Hamilton 19 year old
|Mon
|curious
|4
|unhealthy heights
|Mon
|UncleCracker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC