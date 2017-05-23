Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill perform live on Mountain Stage .

Two of the finest players of Irish music in the world, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill return to Mountain Stage , recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. With Hayes on the effervescent fiddle and Cahill taking a sparse, neo-traditional approach with his guitar, the two world-class musicians reshape the classic mode of jigs, reels and airs.

