Man, minor connected to string of rob...

Man, minor connected to string of robberies in Morgantown area in custody

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A joint operation between the Sheriff's Department's from both counties resulted in the arrest of Anthony Santiago 19, of Morgantown, in a wooded area off of Morgans Run Road. The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is investigating break-ins that occurred at Lakeview Resort and Conference Center , Chestnut Ridge Park at Morgans Run Road , and the Burger King off of Exit 10 on I-68 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheating wives 3 hr Love wives 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Bill Orielly 4,150
Jessica Hamilton 19 year old Sat curious 1
Why are there Weston threads on the Morgantown ... Sat Truckstop 3
unhealthy heights Sat Truckstop 1
Penn State baseball May 11 Joe d 5
trump - making america great again!!! May 9 Undefined 5
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC