Man, minor connected to string of robberies in Morgantown area in custody
A joint operation between the Sheriff's Department's from both counties resulted in the arrest of Anthony Santiago 19, of Morgantown, in a wooded area off of Morgans Run Road. The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is investigating break-ins that occurred at Lakeview Resort and Conference Center , Chestnut Ridge Park at Morgans Run Road , and the Burger King off of Exit 10 on I-68 .
