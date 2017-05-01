Lawmakers: Budget deal fixes retired miner health benefits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - More than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage was set to expire this month will instead see that coverage extended permanently under the new congressional spending plan, West Virginia lawmakers said Monday.That provision, which resolves a longstanding congressional dispute, is in the $1 trillion-plus ... (more)
