Iran's Rouhani exploits a coal mine explosion for electioneering, gets pelted

Sunday May 7

A major coal mine explosion struck northern Iran last Thursday, killing at least 35 miners and injuring at least 25 others, all of whom were hospitalized over inhaling the gas during rescue efforts after the blast. The blast occurred in the Zemestanyurt mine, about 14 kilometers outside the town of Azadshahr.

