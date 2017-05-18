How two girls lured their best friend...

How two girls lured their best friend, 16, from home then murdered her by stabbing her 50 times

Monday May 15

Two teenage girls murdered their best friend when they lured her from her home and stabbed her more than 50 times. The killing of Skylar Neese, 16, by Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy will be explored in an episode of CBS crime series Teens Who Kill .

