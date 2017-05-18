How two girls lured their best friend, 16, from home then murdered her by stabbing her 50 times
Two teenage girls murdered their best friend when they lured her from her home and stabbed her more than 50 times. The killing of Skylar Neese, 16, by Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy will be explored in an episode of CBS crime series Teens Who Kill .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Park...the next SUNNYSIDE?
|12 hr
|South Park Neighbor
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Jake
|4,183
|Shawna Vanderhoff
|21 hr
|BigGameFish67
|2
|MILO POLL: feminism or cancer
|23 hr
|trumpstet
|2
|trump - making america great again!!!
|Thu
|deplorable john
|6
|Jessica Hamilton 19 year old
|Wed
|Anon
|3
|Vicky clark
|May 17
|Jeffs boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC