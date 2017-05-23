Dr. James and Karen Caveney Donate Al...

Dr. James and Karen Caveney Donate Alumni Front Desk at WVU

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Intelligencer

The West Virginia University Alumni Association lobby has a new look thanks to a remarkable gift from alumni James and Karen Caveney. The newly named will serve as the hub of information for events that are held at the Erickson Alumni Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jevon Carter 7 hr WVU Fan 5
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Chris 4,201
trump - making america great again!!! 8 hr Joe d 14
Lacy from backpage Mon HeavyB 5
Kayla backpage Mon curious 8
Jessica Hamilton 19 year old Mon curious 4
unhealthy heights Mon UncleCracker 2
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC