Coopers Rock State Forest to host 6th Annual Morgantown Migratory Bird Day May 13, 2017

The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia will celebrate Morgantown Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Coopers Rock State Forest. The celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a guided bird walk on the Raven Rock Trail.

