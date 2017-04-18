WVU Women's Basketball to Play Pitt in 2017 and 2018
For the first time since 2012, WVU and Pitt will play each other in women's basketball in 2017 . The two schools have been making an effort to play each other in more sports after the two left the Big East Conference.
