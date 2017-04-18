WVU Women's Basketball to Play Pitt i...

WVU Women's Basketball to Play Pitt in 2017 and 2018

For the first time since 2012, WVU and Pitt will play each other in women's basketball in 2017 . The two schools have been making an effort to play each other in more sports after the two left the Big East Conference.

